Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,893 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Consolidated Edison worth $63,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 45,068 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,109,000 after buying an additional 75,443 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 40,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ED opened at $103.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

