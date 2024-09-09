Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 7,223.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 326,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $43,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 759.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,533.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 11,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $1,879,733.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $327,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,533.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THC stock opened at $153.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $166.89.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

