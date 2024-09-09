Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,329 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $33,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $284.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.41. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.76.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

