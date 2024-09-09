Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 1,789.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174,824 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Qifu Technology worth $24,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 598.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qifu Technology by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qifu Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Qifu Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Qifu Technology by 67.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

QFIN stock opened at $24.46 on Monday. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.83.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $572.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Qifu Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Read More

