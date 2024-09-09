Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 134,079 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 421.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,858 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $42,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,369 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $243.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.58. The stock has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $771,495.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,692 shares of company stock worth $17,380,857 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

