Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 250,107 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,107 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $28,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 100,956 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 29,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in State Street by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,243,000 after purchasing an additional 79,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STT opened at $83.29 on Monday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $87.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

