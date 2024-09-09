Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 288,039 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,039 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Vital Farms worth $31,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VITL. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,613,000 after buying an additional 224,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Vital Farms by 116.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 463,471 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vital Farms by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vital Farms by 2,006.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $949,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,266,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,619,033.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,266,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,619,033.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,842.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,381 shares of company stock worth $3,911,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VITL

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $48.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.