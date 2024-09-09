Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 5,375,811 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 12,560.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,418,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375,811 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $26,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth $36,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $259.97 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

