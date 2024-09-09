Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 78,768 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $23,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $1,434,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,296,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,605,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,745,715.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,582 shares of company stock worth $9,277,605. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $65.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.28. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

