Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 400,114 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $23,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $115.62 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

