Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 318.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,545 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $52,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 124,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 724.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 32,182 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,194.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 411,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,899,000 after purchasing an additional 379,398 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $1,483,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $150.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.09. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Ross Stores Company Profile



Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

