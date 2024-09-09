Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $29.58 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,053 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $29,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HSY. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HSY opened at $199.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.36. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $213.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total transaction of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total value of $274,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,723.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

