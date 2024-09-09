Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Position in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) by 320.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 964,801 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TORM were worth $49,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TORM in the 4th quarter valued at $22,306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TORM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the 1st quarter worth $2,836,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 18.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $33.04 on Monday. TORM plc has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. TORM had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TORM plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.41%.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

