Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,338 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Cellebrite DI worth $32,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,535,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,352,000 after buying an additional 786,310 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 2nd quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $16.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $17.48.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.94 million. Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 5,902.06% and a negative net margin of 28.51%. Cellebrite DI’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cellebrite DI from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

