Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 856,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,437 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $67,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,169,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,941,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,428,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Graco by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,136,000 after acquiring an additional 856,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,891,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Stock Down 0.1 %

GGG opened at $80.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.40. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Recommended Stories

