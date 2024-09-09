Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 217,349 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 184.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,349 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $51,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $152.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $106.90 and a 1-year high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.