Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 284,067 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 403.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,067 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Principal Financial Group worth $27,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFG. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,311,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $77.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

