Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 47,294.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,704 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $35,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,713,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at $84,850,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after buying an additional 264,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,329,000 after buying an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $204.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.81. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.63.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

