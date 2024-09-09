Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 32,505 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $37,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total value of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Netflix Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $665.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

