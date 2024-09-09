Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 470.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,350 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $27,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% in the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE TT opened at $342.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $184.02 and a 1-year high of $363.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.47 and a 200-day moving average of $320.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.