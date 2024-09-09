Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 204,202 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,202 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Altria Group worth $59,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,279,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,701,000 after acquiring an additional 242,442 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 120.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,762,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,788 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,060,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,510,000 after purchasing an additional 243,201 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,111,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,221,000 after purchasing an additional 80,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

NYSE:MO opened at $53.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

