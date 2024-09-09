Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 483,095 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 483,095 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Bunge Global worth $23,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after buying an additional 578,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,592 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 33.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,909,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,743,000 after purchasing an additional 478,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $128,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $98.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

