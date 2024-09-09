Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 483,095 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 483,095 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Bunge Global worth $23,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after buying an additional 578,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,138,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,592 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 33.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,909,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,743,000 after purchasing an additional 478,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter worth $128,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Bunge Global Price Performance
Shares of BG opened at $98.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $115.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on BG
Bunge Global Profile
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bunge Global
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.