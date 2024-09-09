Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 96,024 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,024 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $34,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $193.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.59 and a 12-month high of $223.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.09.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

