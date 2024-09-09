Advisor OS LLC Buys New Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $322.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.87. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $145.76 and a 52-week high of $359.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.38.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

