Advisor OS LLC Has $239,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,839,000 after acquiring an additional 223,940 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $167.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.81 and a 200-day moving average of $161.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $172.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

