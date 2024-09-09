Advisor OS LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 57,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX stock opened at $68.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $70.91.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

