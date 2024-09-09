Advisor OS LLC Sells 201 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Vistra by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 95,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vistra by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Vistra by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 2.8 %

VST stock opened at $73.70 on Monday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 53.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

