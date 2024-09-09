Advisor OS LLC Sells 78 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $166.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.73. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.