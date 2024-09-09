AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stake Trimmed by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,561,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,215,000 after acquiring an additional 472,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth $159,060,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AECOM by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after buying an additional 258,250 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 980,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AECOM by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,935,000 after acquiring an additional 79,760 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACM opened at $94.05 on Monday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,045.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

