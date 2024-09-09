Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Position Reduced by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.47.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $96.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $100,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,104.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $617,475 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.