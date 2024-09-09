Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,375,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,746,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,362 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,230,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,147,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,950,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,871,000 after buying an additional 252,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.88.

ALGN stock opened at $221.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.99. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $367.71. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

