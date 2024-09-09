Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,714 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $146,362.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $54.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

