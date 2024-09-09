Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $152.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.93.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,532 shares of company stock valued at $34,055,874. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

