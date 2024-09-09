Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 236,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 54,852 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,328,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 85,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total transaction of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,032 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,224 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

