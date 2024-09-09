AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth about $300,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF opened at $48.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.38. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMSF shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMSF

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.