Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certuity LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 33.1% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 846.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NEE opened at $79.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

