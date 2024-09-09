Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Transcat by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after buying an additional 82,458 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Transcat by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $176,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS opened at $118.84 on Monday. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $147.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Transcat had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

