Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $83.46 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $86.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

