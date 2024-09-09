Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $170.02 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.09.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.32.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

