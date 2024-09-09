Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 70.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,164 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $23,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $1,172,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $110.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $72.85 and a one year high of $114.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.30.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,174,191.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,723,476.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Barclays began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.