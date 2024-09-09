Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 19,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,695.3% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 70,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $19,791,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $19,791,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 711,815 shares of company stock valued at $99,973,606. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARES opened at $137.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $155.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.82%.

ARES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.92.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

