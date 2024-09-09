Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth about $217,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hologic by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $490,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,016 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth about $120,827,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hologic by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,498,000 after acquiring an additional 363,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $81.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 3,672 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $294,237.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,562 shares in the company, valued at $92,755,443.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 9,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $718,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,615,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,280 shares of company stock worth $1,469,973 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

