Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 281.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,739 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,676.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,075.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RF. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Shares of RF opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

