Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9,382.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,801 shares of company stock worth $8,399,586. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $128.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,172.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.10.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.22.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

