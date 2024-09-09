Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,867,000 after buying an additional 1,267,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,454,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Mad River Investors lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 100,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,921,000 after purchasing an additional 66,663 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,625,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL stock opened at $798.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $809.09 and its 200 day moving average is $676.04. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $467.62 and a one year high of $881.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

