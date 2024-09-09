Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 413 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,962 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Western Digital by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $178,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,098.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,642. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

WDC opened at $60.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.22. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

