Arizona State Retirement System Sells 385 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $753,497,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,599,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,351,000 after purchasing an additional 193,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,181,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,150,000 after purchasing an additional 546,107 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

