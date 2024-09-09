Arizona State Retirement System Sells 548 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 81.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 37,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 42,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,112.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total transaction of $43,692.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.85, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,112.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OC opened at $157.15 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $109.95 and a 12 month high of $191.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.14 and its 200-day moving average is $168.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.43%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

