Arizona State Retirement System Trims Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in CF Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 590,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,922,000 after acquiring an additional 40,721 shares during the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,251,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,396 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $78.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.91.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

