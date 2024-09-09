Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $143.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.82. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $149.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

In related news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

